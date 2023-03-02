Four commit suicide

SUKKUR: Four people committed suicide over the poverty issue in Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nawabshah and Dadu districts on Wednesday.

A youth, Muhammad Ali s/o Lutuf Ali Behen, shot himself dead due to the issues of poverty and unemployment in Faiz Gunj town in Khairpur. Another youth Arshad Ali claimed his life by hanging himself from a tree in Tando Ghulam Hyder in district Tando Muhammad Khan.

Bashira, mother of the deceased, told the police that her son was mentally disturbed due to poverty and high inflation and thus he took his life. A man, Chandar Kachi, committed suicide in village Naqar Mari near Sakrand in district Nawabshah due to poverty.

Police shifted the body to a Sakrand hospital for medico-legal formalities. Parents told the police that their son was frustrated by poverty and thus resorted to such extreme step. Respectively, flood victim Zameer Hussain Leghari claimed his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his house in village Ramzan Leghari in Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu.

Sakina, mother of the deceased, informed the police that they were devastated by the recent floods and were leading a miserable life. She further said that her son was overpowered by the issues of poverty and unemployment and thus claimed his life.