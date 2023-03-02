1,500 trucks cleared at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: An official here on Wednesday said that they had cleared 1,500 trucks loaded with different export goods at Torkham border in the past three days.

National Logistics Cell (NLC) spokesman Mushtaq Ahmad said hundreds of trucks loaded with export goods were stranded at Torkham border due to its closure for six days. He said the scanner fault was also removed and it was functioning round the clock. He said the rest of the trucks waiting for clearance were being processed.