Govt pins hopes on ‘4-3 verdict’

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to officially pursue ‘four-three’ verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in the case of elections of provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK that was initially articulated by Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar immediately after the pronouncement of the judgement by the Chief Justice of the apex court on Wednesday.

The law minister insisted that the petitions were dismissed with a 4-3 majority, as on February 23 when the case was first heard and Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Yahya Afridi had clearly stated that these are not maintainable.”

The government considers the dissenting notes of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah as part of the SC verdict. Well-placed sources told The News here late in the evening that in an informal political meeting of some federal ministers with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the evolving situation was discussed threadbare. It has informally decided that the government would insist on ‘four-three’ verdict and for that purpose it could also knock the doors of the highest judiciary.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rana Tanvir Hussain and some other ministers and special assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPMs). Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was conspicuous with his absence since he is travelling abroad who deals with such political matters. The sources pointed out that the consultations would continue today (Thursday) and onwards.

The prime minister has already hinted that allied parties of the ruling coalition would also be part of the consultations for evolving strategy. He spoke to some leaders on Wednesday and a huddle of the senior leaders of the coalition parties would take place soon in Lahore. The federal cabinet is likely to discuss the developments related to the Supreme Court’s decisions and articulate its position on the issue.

Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has already made it clear that the government has no plan to proceed for a review of the judgment since its well thought out conclusion is that the suo motu has been discarded by the majority judgment and in the backdrop of it, the government wouldn’t approach the court for a review.

PPP however has slightly divergent views over the position taken by the government. The PPP appears keen to contest the elections held in any circumstances. Faisal Karim Kundi, who is SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, maintained that the PPP would follow the decision regarding polls made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that two judges who gave their judgement in shape of their respective dissenting notes are essentially part of the ultimate verdict. Their point of view couldn’t be ruled out by any definition. Kundi said that the best course of dealing with such issues is to refer them to the Parliament.

He said that the elections of the provincial assemblies should be held simultaneously with the polls for the National Assembly otherwise country would remain in grip of cycle of uncertainty for an unspecific long period of time.