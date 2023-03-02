CITY PULSE

Sukoon
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SA Noory. Titled ‘Sukoon’, the show will run at the gallery from March 2 to March 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Vestiges
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahra Arif and Amna Suheyl. Titled ‘Vestiges’, the show will run at the gallery until March 3. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
The Sindh High Court has directed the provincial government to give immediate consideration to the overwhelming...
The board of directors of the National Academy of Performing Arts adopted a resolution during its meeting at the Napa...
The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s Procurement Committee Hydrants Cell has completed the first stage of technical...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that if granted permission by his political party he could...
Pakistan is a signatory to the UN charter of human rights, but even so human rights violations are constantly observed...
Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has said the education department has prepared a plan to build 20 new colleges...
