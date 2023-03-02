CITY PULSE

Sukoon

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SA Noory. Titled ‘Sukoon’, the show will run at the gallery from March 2 to March 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Vestiges

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahra Arif and Amna Suheyl. Titled ‘Vestiges’, the show will run at the gallery until March 3. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.