Napa board adopts resolution to condole Zia Mohyeddin’s death

The board of directors of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) adopted a resolution during its meeting at the Napa office in Karachi on February 28 to record deep appreciation for the invaluable services of their first president and CEO Zia Mohyeddin who had passed away on February 13.

Recording their profound respects and admiration for the extraordinary and unrivalled contribution by Mohyeddin to the theatrical arts, television, cinema, the narration of literature, and writing, the board stressed that above all these unique accomplishments, Mohyeddin led the progressive evolution of Napa over the past 18 years as the country’s pre-eminent centre for teaching, learning and training of hundreds of youth in all aspects of drama and music.

His unique command over both Urdu and English, his mastery of diction, direction, stage movement and acting enabled young men and women from across the country to become highly successful and praised artists in diverse media. Mohyeddin has left a rich legacy to serve as an abiding inspiration for the present and future generations.

The fact that he continued to visit Napa every working day until just a few days before his death, even after attaining the age of 91 years, to deliver lectures and conduct training workshops was a stellar example of his dedication to encourage the youth in artistic endeavours.

The board recorded its thanks to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who graciously had approved the proposal presented during the final day of the Zia Mohyeddin Festival at Napa on February 26 by Napa Chairman Syed Jawaid lqbal for the establishment of a new chair in the name of Mohyeddin at the University of Karachi to facilitate research and learning about the vast body of work that he has left behind, which will help foster future excellence.

The board affirmed its determination that with the continued, valued contribution of the federal and provincial governments, Napa’s faculty, staff, students, patrons and partners, and citizens, Napa will sustain its distinctive role, and where necessary, make further advancements in all respects to fulfil their mission.