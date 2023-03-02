First stage to auction of six KWSB hydrants completed

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) Procurement Committee Hydrants Cell has completed the first stage of technical bids for auctioning off six government hydrants of the water board.

According to a press statement issued by the KWSB, all the rules and regulations for the auction were followed and transparency was ensured. Eleven companies participated in the auction process and the water board sold 106 tenders.

A water commission mandated by the Supreme Court had allowed the board to run a single hydrant in every district of the city. Six of the seven districts have a hydrant each, but the newly carved out District Keamari does not have one yet. The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board would ensure a separate hydrant for it.

There are two more hydrants: a static hydrant for the Pakistan Army and the National Logistics Cell, and the other installed specifically for Baldia Town on the water commission’s orders that is run once a week. The auction, however, took place for the former six hydrants.

The KWSB said that eight companies succeeded in the auction and three failed. Hydrants Cell Incharge Elahi Bakhsh Bhutto said that six government hydrants of the water board were fixed for the auction, for which 43 different companies showed interest and submitted documents for technical bids.

The successful companies are Messrs Ghulam Nabi, Muhammad Ali Water Tanker Services, H2O Enterprise, Qasim Brothers, Shah Muhammad JV Shah Builders, MS Tariq & Brothers, Qazi & JV Belazon International and Samad Enterprise JV Ahmed Water. Shahrukh Engineers & Contactors, Sardar Muhammad Ashraf D Baloch and SSS Corporation could not succeed.

Bhutto said that the next stage of auction would be held on March 10 at the KWSB’s head office at Karsaz. The final bids would be taken from the successful companies in the second stage, following which six of the successful companies would be awarded the contract.

He said the companies that succeeded in the bids have been given a score sheet, while reasons for failing have also been provided to the companies that could not win. KWSB CEO Engr Syed Salahuddin Ahmed said that providing clean and healthy water to the residents is one of their top priorities.

Therefore, he said, despite their limited resources, effective measures are being taken by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to provide better facilities to the people. Ahmed said the companies, contractors and hydrant owners who will win the auction should cooperate with the KWSB administration to provide better facilities to the people of the city.