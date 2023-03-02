20 new colleges to be built in Sindh, says minister

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has said the education department has prepared a plan to build 20 new colleges and rehabilitate 15,000 flood-affected schools in the province.

He said this on Wednesday while chairing a meeting of the Development Portfolio of School Education & Literacy Department and College Education Department review at the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management in Karachi.

Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Secretary College Education Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, education works and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The minister ordered completing the ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time as well as giving special attention to the flood-affected school and college buildings, saying that the most important action after the floods was the rehabilitation of the safe teaching process. In the future, he said, school and college buildings should be built keeping in mind the environmental impact on the structures, and beautiful buildings should be constructed that were distinct from the traditional designs to increase children’s interest in schools and colleges.

The meeting was informed that due to last year’s monsoon floods, 19,808 school buildings were affected, of which 7,503 buildings were completely damaged and 12,305 buildings suffered partial damage.

At present, 2,000 schools have been rehabilitated under the maintenance and repair works carried out by the School Education Department, 686 schools will be rehabilitated with a Chinese grant, and 300 schools will be rehabilitated with the cooperation of the European Union.

The meeting was also informed that a planning and development scheme had been approved for the rehabilitation of 15,000 schools, for which assistance would be sought from the federal government. The college department was also briefed on the ongoing development schemes.