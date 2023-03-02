Over 8,000 enumerators on duty as digital census kicks off

Pakistan’s seventh population and housing census kicked off in Karachi on Wednesday, marking the country’s first digital enumeration. The count began at the commissioner’s office on Club Road, the building is given the enumeration number 004.



Officials from the population and coordination committee and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) met with Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon to review arrangements for the census.

Director PBS Munnawar Ali briefed the commissioner on the preparations for the census, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner's Office. The census would start with house counts in the city for the first three days, followed by the population count from March 4. The digital census was a first for Pakistan, with a complaint centre established at the commissioner’s office for any complaints regarding the census.

Memon urged the citizens to participate in the census and ensure that they were counted. He emphasised that the census was a national duty and was crucial for the development of the country’s infrastructure and the holding of fair and accurate elections.

More than 8,000 enumerators were involved in the census, which is scheduled to continue until April 1. With the implementation of new technology, officials hope that the process would be more efficient and accurate than previous censuses.