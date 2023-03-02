17-year-old girl killed by speeding car

A teenage girl was killed in a road traffic accident on the Liaquatabad Bridge in the Super Market area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Sahiba, daughter of Asim Khan.

Liaquatabad SHO Liaquat Hayat said that when the police reached the site of the accident, they learnt that the injured victims had been taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, adding that on reaching the hospital they found that the girl had died during treatment.

The officer said that according to the girl’s younger brother, after he had picked up his sister from her educational institute, they were on their way home when a car hit their motorbike and sped off. The girl had fallen on the road and had suffered serious injuries.

SHO Hayat said the police are getting the footage from the available CCTV cameras, adding that the culprit will soon be behind bars. The victim was a resident of Liaquatabad B Area and the daughter of a Dawn News reporter. Her funeral prayers were offered at a mosque in Liaquatabad.

Earlier, a large number of reporters and media representatives, including the office-bearers of the Crime Reporters Association, had reached the hospital.

Body of man found hanging from tree

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree at a seaside on Wednesday. Upon arriving at the location on Mai Kolachi Road, police found the man’s body hanging from a tree. They took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

The police found a national identity card on the deceased, which showed he was Atif Khan, hailing from Kashmir. The authorities suspect that he might have committed suicide, but further investigations are underway to determine the cause of death.