Fish trader shot dead in Korangi

A fish trader was shot dead late on Wednesday night in Korangi within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

According to Station House Officer Farasat Hussain Shah, police mobiles and rescue teams rushed to the scene. They found Noorul Ameen critically wounded and rushed him to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said Ameen was a resident of Machhar Colony, Lyari, and worked as a trader in the fisheries industry. He had come to Korangi to visit his in-laws and had gone out for a walk when two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on him. The man had suffereda single bullet wound to his chest, which caused his death. SHO Shah stated that Ameen was of Bengali origin and appeared to have been killed due to some enmity. However, it was still too early to confirm the motive behind the murder, and the police were investigating from both target killing and enmity aspects.

Builder robbed

Suspects robbed a builder of Rs59.4 million in the Bahadurabad neighbourhood late on Tuesday night. Raheel was being driven from his office in Bahadurabad to his home in DHA Phase V when four men in a car and on motorbikes intercepted his car and looted the cash at gunpoint.

The victim filed a police complaint against the unidentified suspects. According to the FIR, at around 11pm Raheel and his driver put Rs59.4 million in the trunk of his car. “Two suspects were already present there, while two more suspects arrived on two motorbikes with weapons.”

He said the suspects ordered him and his driver to step out of the car, then escaped with the vehicle and his mobile phone. The suspects were wearing shalwar kameez and appeared to be around 30 years old, he added.

SHO Qurban Ali Abbasi said the suspects left the builder’s car and phone at some distance, making off with the money. He said the police are trying to get the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene to trace the suspects.

The officer said their investigation wing has started working on the case, adding that forensic experts have lifted the fingerprints of the suspects from the victim’s car and their Nadra records are being looked into. Police suspect that this is an inside job.