People reluctant to testify against criminals, observes ATC judge

An anti-terrorism court has observed that in the prevailing circumstances, even powerful people are reluctant to testify against outlaws in routine criminal cases.

The ATC-II judge made this observation while sentencing two men to a collective prison term of seventeen years in cases pertaining to an armed assault on police, attempted murder, terrorism and possession of illicit arms.

Shahzad and Asghar Ali were found guilty of engaging in an encounter with the police with an intent to kill, causing a firearm injury to a cop and possessing unlicensed pistols. The judge pronounced his order after recording evidence and final arguments from both defence and prosecution sides. He directed the convicts to pay a fine of Rs28,000, and in case of default, they would have to undergo additional imprisonment of one year.

The judge said, “Courts do not operate in vacuum and have to take into consideration the overall circumstances prevailing in our society.” “Even strong persons are reluctant to come forward for giving evidence in routine criminal cases,” he remarked, adding that in heinous cases of robbery, murder and police encounter, the people of the area would rather prefer to let the culprits go unpunished then to appear in court to testify against them. “In the prevailing circumstances, no private person, even neighbours, are willing to act as witnesses in criminal cases,” he said.

According to the prosecution, a police patrol had signalled the two men to stop near Mianwali Colony on July 10, 2022, but instead they started indiscriminate firing, leaving Assistant Sub-Inspector Shariq Mehmood injured. When the police returned fire, the accused also got injured and were arrested with unlicensed weapons found on them.

The state prosecutor argued that the prosecution proved its case against the accused through ocular, medical and circumstantial evidence, adding the accused were involved in heinous crimes as they had also murdered a citizen, named Aurangzeb, for putting up resistance to a robbery bid and looted Rs500,000 from him a few days before their arrests.

The prosecutor said that the weapon recovered from Shahzad was used in the commission of the alleged offence as empties found at the crime scene had matched with the same weapon. The court was requested to punish the accused as per law. On the other hand, the defence counsel contended that the accused were picked up by the police from their houses a couple of days before the incident and malafidely booked in false cases. He added there were contradictions in testimonies of prosecution witnesses and no private person from the locality was named as witness, pleading with the court to acquit his clients.

The judge further observed that the mere claim of false implication was not sufficient, and it cannot be said that the complainant, investigating officer and witnesses acted with malice or had an enmity with the accused without producing any witness to back up the claim.

He said the accused had resorted to “serious violence by firing on the police party and deterred them in the performance of official duty and as a result, one police official received firearm injury”.

“Furthermore, the same incident had occurred at a public place. Hence the present act of accused persons had created sense of fear, panic, terror and insecurity among the people of the area as well as in the society,” he said, adding that in the present case, one piece of evidence led to another and there was no missing link in the story of prosecution; therefore, it had proved its case beyond shadow of doubt and shifted the burden onto the accused who failed to discharge the same.

Separate cases were registered at the Kalakot police station under sections 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 337-F (punishment for ghayr-jaifah) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 23(i)A of Sindh Arms Act read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.