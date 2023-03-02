Firms election rules to change

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 with the aim to facilitate companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in meeting regulatory requirements relating to election of independent and female directors to their boards. Draft amendments to the regulations along with a concept paper have been made public soliciting stakeholders’ consultation.
Under the proposed model, a three-tier voting structure for listed companies is being proposed whereby votes shall be casted separately for the three categories of directors i.e. female, independent and others.
It shall be the discretion of the shareholders to cast their votes to any candidate in each of the three categories and number of votes for each category shall be counted separately. The model will not restrict the right of a person to be a director in multiple categories e.g a female director can also be an independent director.
It is pertinent to mention that the role of independent directors is globally recognized in bringing specialized expertise to the board and contributing to conflict resolution.
The initiative to mandate the presence of at least one female director on the board is part of SECP’s integrated approach to strengthening corporate governance in public interest companies.
KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited on Wednesday reported a 128 percent increase in its full-year net profit.In a...
Karachi: Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan and Engro Eximp FZE signed a Franchise Agreement to enhance dairy exports...
KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful has entered into a partnership with Takaful Bazaar, a digital platform that...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,700/tola on Wednesday.All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association...
BEIJING: China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official...
LAHORE: It is futile to discuss the economy of the country as the decision makers’ hands are tied even in posting...
Comments