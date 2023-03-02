BankIslami's profit surges 128pc

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited on Wednesday reported a 128 percent increase in its full-year net profit.
In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs4.484 billion for the year that ended December 31, up from Rs1.968 billion during the same period the previous year.
The bank also announced a cash dividend for the year at Re1 per share. Earnings per share came in at Rs4.04 a share, compared with Rs1.77 a share last year.
The bank said its profit-earned income for the year rose to Rs46.345 billion, compared with Rs23.226 billion a year earlier. Profit expenses also remained higher at Rs25.942 billion from Rs12.275 billion a year ago.
