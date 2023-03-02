PQFT, Takaful Bazaar partner

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful (PQFT) has entered into a partnership with Takaful Bazaar, a digital platform that provides access to Takaful products and services from multiple providers, a statement said on Wednesday.
PQFT CEO Azeem Pirani signed the agreement with Takaful Bazaar's co-founders, Mustafa Rehman and Hassan R Muhammadi, in the presence of Zeeshan Haider, Head of Alternate Distribution and BancaTakaful at PQFT.
The partnership aims to offer Shariah-compliant products and streamline customer handling journeys through technology enablement.
This collaboration will help PQFT expand its range of products and reach a wider audience, leveraging Takaful Bazaar's technology to provide online applications, real-time customer support, and digital claims processing, said the statement.
The partnership demonstrates the increasing role of technology in the financial services industry and the importance of promoting Shariah-compliant finance.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has proposed amendments to the Listed Companies ...
KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited on Wednesday reported a 128 percent increase in its full-year net profit.In a...
Karachi: Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan and Engro Eximp FZE signed a Franchise Agreement to enhance dairy exports...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,700/tola on Wednesday.All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association...
BEIJING: China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official...
LAHORE: It is futile to discuss the economy of the country as the decision makers’ hands are tied even in posting...
Comments