PQFT, Takaful Bazaar partner

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful (PQFT) has entered into a partnership with Takaful Bazaar, a digital platform that provides access to Takaful products and services from multiple providers, a statement said on Wednesday.

PQFT CEO Azeem Pirani signed the agreement with Takaful Bazaar's co-founders, Mustafa Rehman and Hassan R Muhammadi, in the presence of Zeeshan Haider, Head of Alternate Distribution and BancaTakaful at PQFT.

The partnership aims to offer Shariah-compliant products and streamline customer handling journeys through technology enablement.

This collaboration will help PQFT expand its range of products and reach a wider audience, leveraging Takaful Bazaar's technology to provide online applications, real-time customer support, and digital claims processing, said the statement.

The partnership demonstrates the increasing role of technology in the financial services industry and the importance of promoting Shariah-compliant finance.