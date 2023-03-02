Gold prices up Rs2,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,700/tola on Wednesday.

All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold rates increased to Rs197,100/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs2,315 to Rs168,981.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $27 to $1,837/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,080/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,783.26.

Local jewellers claimed that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,400/tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.