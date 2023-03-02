Steelmakers bring down prices after ABAD boycott

KARACHI: The boycott of purchasing steel products by the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has brought positive results as steel manufacturers have brought down the price of steel to Rs271,000 from Rs345,000 per tonne.

ABAD has also demanded of the government to abolish regulatory duty (RD) and additional regulatory duty (ARD) to support the construction industry and the economy of Pakistan.

ABAD Patron-In-Chief Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman Altaf Tai, Senior Vice Chairman Khawar Munir, Vice Chairman Nadeem Jeewa, and Chairman Southern Region Raheel Rinch made the demands at the ABAD House on Wednesday.

They said that despite the low prices of raw materials in the international market, steel manufacturers were increasing prices via cartelisation. This exponential and unfair increase in prices led ABAD to boycott purchasing steel, which they said brought about a positive change in the attitudes of the steel makers.

Officials of ABAD said that they had to stick to the boycott for 20 days, which made the steelmakers see some sense and bow down before the demand to reduce the price of the essential construction input by Rs74,000 per tonne.

The price of steel in the international market is Rs250,000 per tonne, whereas the manufacturing cost was Rs230,000 and as such the price of steel should not be more than Rs250,000 per tonne, they added.

Initially ABAD purchased 2,500 tonnes of steel at the rate of Rs271,000, which should be provided to the members of the association so they can continue their construction projects, the officials said.

The construction industry employs up to 25 million people, and to save their livelihoods and strengthen the economy the government should reduce the regulatory duty and additional regulatory duty on steel, as well as taxes on other materials, ABAD demanded.

They said that at present, construction on 350 projects has been stopped due to the ever soaring prices of construction materials, and if the government did not take any positive steps, builders would be forced to move their investments to other countries.

According to the central bank’s quarterly report, the steel sector’s output grew by 13.8 percent during Q1FY22, compared to a decline of 8.1 percent during Q1FY21.

It also said that the sectors associated with the construction industry performed reasonably during Q1FY22, enabled primarily by the government’s incentive package for construction initiatives, efforts to enhance the outreach of the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme, and the SBP’s directive for banks to increase their housing and finance construction portfolio to at least 5 percent of their private sector advances by December 2021.

However, things have taken a nosedive since then and various large scale manufacturing industries have been bearing the brunt of an economic downturn.