Banks profits increase 15pc to Rs307bn in 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s listed bank reported Rs307 billion in after tax profits in 2022, up 15 percent from a year earlier, a brokerage report on Wednesday.

However, in dollar terms, the profit after tax of the banks fell 8 percent year-on-year to $1.5 billion in 2022.

“Despite record high-interest rates, the slowdown in profit growth is primarily due to higher provisions and taxations,” said Topline Securities in a report.

Banks reported profit before tax for the 12 months ended in December 2022 was Rs641 billion, 42 percent higher than Rs451 billion a year ago.

Banks’ pre-tax profits rose 13 percent to $3.1 billion in terms of the US dollar.

Net Interest Income (NII) of the banking sector clocked in at Rs1.1 trillion in 2022 versus Rs758 billion in 2021 as average policy rates during 2022 clocked in at 13.52 percent against 7.42 percent in the previous year, the report noted.

“Non-interest income of the sector improved by 27 percent to Rs307 billion driven by growth in foreign exchange income. On other hand, non-markup expenses were also up 27 percent to Rs658 billion due to higher admin expense.”

Provision expense clocked in at Rs69 billion in 2022 up from Rs22 billion recorded in 2021 primarily on the back of Eurobond repricing as per the IFRS-9 (International Financial Reporting Standard on Financial Instruments).

Tax expense of the sector was up 81 percent YoY to Rs334 billion in 2022 from Rs185 billion in 2021 where the effective tax rate clocked in at 52 percent last year versus 41 percent in 2021. In the last federal budget government increased the tax rate from 39 percent to 49 percent (including super tax) along with a higher tax on low advance-to-deposit Ratio (ADR).

The government has removed the ADR tax from 2023, which will incentivize banks to take on high-cost deposits and boost their earnings, according to analysts. “Higher deposits will mean more funds available for banks to invest in government securities, which will help the government in domestic borrowing, reliance on which has increased drastically amid the absence of foreign funding,” said an analyst at Ismail Securities in a note.

The government had imposed a higher tax on investment in government securities linked to ADR.

The increased ADR tax had impacted the bank deposit growth. Industry deposit growth ended at 7.1 percent for 2022, which was growing at an average of 15.7 percent during the 11 months of 2022, a potential loss of deposits worth Rs1.8 trillion.