Stocks inch lower on delays in IMF deal

Stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday as the delay in striking an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) impacted investors’ sentiments, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 0.24 percent or 97.60 points to stand at 40,412.77 points against 40,510.37 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 40,541.13 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,029.99 points.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed slightly negative where the index settled at the 40,412 level. “Delay in agreement with IMF and no indication that it will be done in next few days led the market to open on a negative note where market made an intraday low of 480 points,” he said.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 33.78 points or 0.22 percent to close at 15,153.16 points compared with 15,186.94 points recorded in the last session.

Volumes increased by 41 million shares to 167.399 million shares from 126.319 million shares, whereas value increased to Rs9.282 billion from Rs5.648 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.262 trillion from Rs6.272 trillion. Out of 320 companies active in the session, 110 closed in green, 178 in red and 32 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Ltd said, “Stocks fell across the board after Moody’s downgraded ratings on local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt along with ratings for senior unsecured MTN programme to Caa3.”

He said a record slump in the rupee and reports of 31.5 percent YoY CPI inflation data for February 2023 ahead of SBP policy meeting on Thursday played a catalytic role in the bearish close.

OGDC, PPL, LUCK, UBL and SYS were the major decliners in the trading session, which cumulatively dented the index by 95 points.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Unilever Foods, up Rs498 to close at Rs22,998/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, up Rs224 to ose at Rs5,464/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Premium Tex, down Rs42.82 to end at Rs528.18/share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs39 to end at Rs681/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said another range-bound session was recorded at the PSX. “The market started in the negative zone and continued to trade in the negative territory for the majority of the trading session, reaching an intraday low of 480.64 points as investors chose to remain cautious due to the Supreme Court decision regarding the provincial elections,” it reported. “After the decision was announced the market welcomed much-needed clarity to the political landscape as volumes remained healthy across the board after a slow start to the week.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&Ps (-58.8 points), cement (-37.5 points), commercial banks (-14.1 points), miscellaneous (-6.8 points), and sugar and allied industries (-4.5 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 20.211 million shares which increased by 2 paisas to Rs1.31/share. It was followed by Hubco with 7.963 million shares that rose 8 paisas to Rs70.48/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Maple Leaf, Cnergyico, MCB Bank, TRG Pak, OGDC, Bankislami, Pak Petroleum and Meezan Bank.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 45.332 million shares from 36.886 million shares.