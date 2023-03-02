Exports decline for fifth straight month in February, trade deficit narrows

ISLAMABAD: Exports shrank 18.67 percent in February, falling for the fifth straight month, while the trade deficit narrowed to 43.56 percent to $1.7 billion from a year ago on slowdown in imports, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported exports in the July-February period shrank by 8.65 percent to $18.8 billion from $20.57 billion in the corresponding month a year ago. Likewise, imports were also down by 23.56 percent to $40 billion from $52.45 billion recorded in July-February 2021-22.

In February 2023, exports were down 18.67 percent to $2.3 billion from $2.83 billion in the same month a year ago, while imports dropped 31.5 percent to $4 billion from $5.85 billion in February 2022.

According to the monthly trade bulletin, over the last five months, the exports are on nose dive, as exports in October 2022 year-on-year were down by 3.25 percent, in November by 17.6 percent, in December by 16.3 percent, January 15.4 percent and now in February, it declined by 18.67 percent over the corresponding month of last year.

In July-February 2022-23, the trade deficit shrinks 33.2 percent to $21.3 billion against $31.88 billion in the same period of the last fiscal.

Comparing monthly trade with the previous month (January), goods exports in February 2023 were up by 2.7 percent from $2.24 billion in the previous month. Imports are down 17.76 percent from January’s imports of $4.87 billion.

Analysts said with the current poor trade performance, especially in exports, Pakistan would not be able to even touch the $28 billion mark. Last year’s exports were at $31.8 billion.

Over the last eight months, the average monthly exports were at $2.35 billion, whereas last year’s average was at $2.53 billion. The average monthly imports were at $5.0 billion against 6.66 billion in FY22.

In FY22, the trade deficit was at $48.38 billion--a historic high—with imports of $80.18 billion (average $6.68 bn/month) and exports at $31.8 billion ($2.65mn/month). In FY2021, the exports were $25.3 billion, while imports were at $56.4 billion. Exports increased 25.6 percent and imports 42.2 percent. The trade deficit in FY22 was 31 percent higher than the previous year.

The economy is experiencing a balance-of-payments crisis, as Islamabad has been spending more on imports than exports, running down its stock of foreign currency and weighing on the rupee’s value.

Since the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bring its already derailed agreement with the fund on track, so various strict conditionalities including belt-tightening measures and tax measures to increase revenues also affect the export sector.

Rupee devaluation to a historic low against the US dollar also made raw material imports costlier, while the government also doing efforts to limit imports through LCs.

Besides, to rein in skyrocketing inflation, the State Bank is also increasing the policy rate which is at 17 percent and it is expected that today (Thursday) the rate may be further increased by 200bps. It will also make the bank financing costlier.