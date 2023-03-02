Inflation hits nearly 50-year high in February

ISLAMABAD: Inflation has almost touched the five-decade high of 31.55 percent in the ongoing month, which the country had seen in 1973 during the Arab-Israel war leading to the oil crisis.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 31.55 percent year-on-year from 27.55 percent in January, as food, beverages, and transportation charges substantially increased by up to fifty percent, jacking up the headline inflation, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

Supply constraints of goods and commodities due to the government’s policies for limiting imports also affected the prices. Besides, rupee devaluation and Islamabad’s belt-tightening measures to increase tax revenues were also major instrumentals in cost-push inflation. The higher inflation would further negatively affect the GDP growth of economy.

Last month, the federal government passed a supplementary finance bill and raised goods and services tax, commonly known as general sales tax (GST) to 18 percent from the earlier 17 percent to generate additional revenues and limit the runaway fiscal deficit. Petroleum products, LPG and imported LNG prices also increased.

It is to be noted that the inflation rate in Pakistan averaged 8.08 percent from 1957 until 2023, reaching an all-time high of 37.8 percent in December 1973 and a record low of minus 10.32 percent in February 1959.The average inflation in July-Feb 2022/23 was recorded at 26.19 percent against only 10.5 percent in the same period of FY22.

This eight-month average inflation is higher than the average inflation of 23.07 percent in 1973 and 26.7 percent in 1974. It indicates that if the price-hike was not controlled in the next few months, then fiscal 2022-23 would be labeled as the year with historic high inflation.

In its latest monthly report, the Finance Division also said that inflation would remain around 28 to 30 percent in the coming months before easing out gradually.

“The key reasons are uncertain political and economic environment, pass through of currency depreciation, recent rise in energy prices and increase in administered prices,” it added.

The worrisome aspect of the CPI inflation is that core inflation (excluding the food and energy components) also peaked in the month under review since 2010, reaching 17.1 percent in February, raising the possibility of a bigger hike in the discount rate by the State Bank that is meeting today (Thursday).

Over the last several months, the inflationary pressure was considerably higher in rural Pakistan than in urban centers.Urban inflation increased by 28.8 percent yearly in February 2023 as compared to 24.38 percent in January 2023 and 11.5 percent in February 2022. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.5 percent in Feb 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 percent in Feb 2022.

Whereas, the rural CPI increased 35.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in February 2023 as compared to an increase of 32.3 percent in the previous month and 13.3 percent in February 2022. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 4 percent in Feb 2023 as compared to an increase of 3.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 percent in Feb 2022.

National food inflation, which occupies 34.58 weightage in the CPI basket, jumped to 45.1 percent in February, the highest since 2011. In January 2022, food inflation was 42.9 percent. In villages, it was recorded at 48.3 percent while in urban areas it was at 42.13 percent.

Another indicator of inflation, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) or producer price also increased by 36.4 percent in February 2023 against 28.5 percent in January 2023, and 23.6 in Feb 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 8.2 percent in Feb 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent a month earlier and an increase of 1.9 percent in Feb 2022. This high jump indicates a further increase in CPI in the coming months. The weekly sensitive price indicator (SPI) also increased 33.6 percent in the month under review as compared to an increase of 30.5 percent last month and 18.7 percent in February 2022.