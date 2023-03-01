Govt jacks up LPG prices by Rs11.56/kg for March

It is to be noted that for October 2022, the government slashed LPG prices by Rs10.34/kg for domestic and commercial consumers. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: With the rupee devaluation, the government on Tuesday also jacked up the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices by over four per cent (or Rs11.56/kg) for domestic and commercial consumers for March 2023.

According to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notification issued on Tuesday, the price of LPG for March has been increased by Rs11.56/kg to Rs277.8/kg against Rs266.2 a kilogram in February 2023. Similarly, the domestic 11.8-kg cylinder price increased by Rs136.4 from Rs3,141.3 in February 2023 to Rs3,277.7 in March 2023.

Earlier, for February too, this poor man’s fuel price was jacked up by over 30 percent (Rs61.8/kg and Rs730/cylinder). In January 2023, the domestic cylinder price was Rs2,411. LPG is being used for cooking purposes in areas where piped natural gas is not available.

It may be noted that in recent months, the government has also substantially hiked petroleum product prices, especially petrol and diesel, to the current record high.

Economists say that the high fuel charges will substantially increase inflationary pressure on the economy and affect millions of poor and fixed-income households.

According to Ismael Iqbal Securities, February inflation is estimated to arrive at 29.6 percent. It also says that it can go up further in the coming months, as the recent sharp devaluation of the rupee, energy price adjustments and tax measures including jacking us GST from 17 percent to 18 percent would reflect in March 2023 inflation. The house estimates March inflation at 33.6 percent. January 2023’s CPI inflation was at 27.6 percent and in December 2022, it was at 24.5 percent.

The commercial cylinder (45.4kg) price will increase by Rs525 and now be sold at Rs12,611 in March 2023 against the price of 12,086 in February 2023.

As per the Ogra calculation, the producers price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 195,732.8/ton. This price included excise duty of Rs85/ton while excluding the petroleum levy of Rs4,669/ton. Under this head, the producer price of Rs2,790.4/11.8kg cylinder has been worked out.

The marketing/distribution/transportation margin has been set at Rs35,000 per ton (Marketing Margin of Rs17,000/ton, distribution margin of Rs10,000/ton and transportation margin of Rs8,000/ton) or Rs413 per cylinder. Prior to the imposition of an 18% general sales tax (GST), the consumer price would be Rs200,401.8/ton, while the price of 11.8kg cylinder is Rs2,364.7 per cylinder. Additionally, GST of 18 percent on Rs200,401.8/ton would be Rs36,072.3/ton or Rs425.65 for a 11.8 kg cylinder. The maximum producer price with GST would be Rs236,474.1/ton or Rs2,790.4 per cylinder.

Ironically, poor consumers are double taxed, as they have to again pay 18% GST of Rs6,300/ton or Rs74.34 per 11.8 kg cylinder on the marketing/distribution margin of Rs35,000 per ton.