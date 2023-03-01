Office memo to implement austerity steps issued

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has issued an Office Memorandum (OM) for implementing the austerity measures approved by the federal cabinet under the chairmanship of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the OM issued here on Tuesday, foreign travel of officers shall be allowed only on obligatory visits and in Economy Class. No support staff shall be allowed to accompany. Officers on visit abroad shall not stay in 5-star hotels.

Official vehicles in use of ministries/divisions of the federal government shall stand withdrawn from those senior officers who are already availing benefit of car monetization. Action will be taken against misuse of official vehicles.

No luxury vehicle shall be allowed for use of cabinet members, public functionaries and government officers. Tele-conferencing shall be promoted to reduce travelling and lodging expenditure.

These austerity measures approved by the federal cabinet are to be circulated for strict compliance.

Earlier, the implementation committee held its meeting on Monday in which it was pointed out that the Cabinet Division did not issue a formal notification for implementing the decisions taken by the competent forum.

Then the minister for finance issued instructions to both Finance and Cabinet divisions to issue a formal notification and the Cabinet Division took the lead and issued the OM on Tuesday.