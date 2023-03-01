ACE seizes Rs120.5m from ex-PTI minister’s house

MUZAFFARGARH: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team and police Tuesday
raided the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Abdul Hai Dasti and recovered over Rs120.5 million.
The team found local and international currency stashed in two safes. However, the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA was not present at the time of the raid.
Dasti is a close aide and former adviser on agriculture to former chief minister Usman Buzdar.
He was elected to the Punjab Assembly from PP-270.
Talking to a news channel, Dasti claimed the money belonged to his sister, who lived in the UAE and she had sent millions of dirhams.
He claimed he was being targeted for his political affiliation.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment team also seized a bag full of documents and records.
