Load plan with two-hour outages in summer okayed

ISLAMABAD: The high-powered meeting headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accorded approval to 2 hour loadshedding in summer season starting from March 1 to September 2023.

At present, the government is already extending 2 hour power outages and this will continue even in Ramazan. However zero loadshedding will be ensured at the time of Sehr and Iftar, a senior official who was part of the meeting told The News.

The load management plan was worked out under three scenarios -- two hours, three hours and four hours, depending on generation and availability of required funds.

The meeting has been briefed that the total cash cover of Rs2.280 trillion will be required for two hour loadshedding, Rs2.183 trillion for three hour and Rs2.106 trillion for four hour duration of loadshedding. Of this, CPPA-G will arrange Rs1.945 trillion for one hour, Rs1.874 trillion for two hours and Rs1.821 trillion for three hour loadshedding.

For two, three and four hour load management, forex cover of $1.280 billion will be required whereas $410 million, $343 million and $299 million will be required for two, three and four hour loadshedding for import of coal. Cash cover of Rs175 billion, Rs164 billion and Rs142 billion will be required for RFO for load management of two hours, three hours and four hours. However, the government has decided not to use imported RFO for electricity generation.

Total peak operational capacity of 16,652 MW will be available in March, 20,993 MW in April, 22,593 MW May, 25,169 MW June, 24,939 MW July

23,710 August and 21,935 MW in September respectively.

As power load management plan prepared by the Power Division, the peak demand has been projected in March at 17,602 MW, April 22,183 MW, May, 23,533 MW, June 26,610 MW, July 26,610 MW, August 26,300 MW and September 23,184 MW. However, peak generation (ATC excluding) in March will be 16,562 MW, 20,993 MW, 22,593 MW, 25,593 MW, 24,939 MW, 23,710 MW and 21,935 MW in April, May, June, July, August and September 2023 respectively.

The projected peak shortfall will be 950 MW in March, 1,190 MW April, 940 MW May, 1,441 MW June, 1,422 MW July, 2,590 MW August and 1,249 MW September respectively.

The Power Division needs a subsidy of Rs335 billion for loadshedding of one hour, Rs309 billion for two hours and Rs285 billion for three hours.

The total derated capacity will be at 39,176 MW in March of which 22,525 MW will not be available, 18,184 MW in April, 16,583 MW in May, 14,007 MW in June, 14,238 July, 15,238 MW in August, and 17,279 MW in September respectively. RLNG flow to the power sector would be increased up to 500-600mmcfd depending upon the electricity demand of the country in the summer months. This means that the power sector would consume 5–6 LNG cargoes.