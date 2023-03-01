Govt slashes petrol price by Rs5/litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday slashed the price of petrol by up to Rs5 per litre from March 1.

In a televised address to the nation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government had slashed petrol prices by Rs5 per litre, reducing it to Rs267 per liter from the existing Rs272 per liter. However, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) will remain unchanged at Rs280 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil have been reduced by Rs15 per litre, from Rs202.73 per litre to Rs187.73 per litre whereas that of Light Diesel Oil has been reduced from Rs196.69 per litre to Rs184.68 per litre, a cut of Rs12.