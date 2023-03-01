2 killed as cop’s house attacked

BARA: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and as many sustained injuries as a cop house was attacked in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Swalzar Khan Afridi told The News that armed men attacked the house of the policeman, Maghrib Afridi, in the Milward area in the Bara tehsil. Maghrib Afridi, his mother and his sister-in-law were injured in the attack.

He said the injured cop returned the fire that killed one of the attackers identified as Akhtar Jan while others fled the scene. The injured people were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar where Maghrib Afridi’s mother succumbed to her injuries.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the site and took the body of the slain attacker into custody.

A search operation was launched subsequently but no arrest was made.

The police registered a case and started an investigation. It may be mentioned here that unidentified armed men killed the brother of Maghrib Afridi last week.