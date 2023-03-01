Shaheed Package sought for slain coalminers

PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud on Tuesday flayed the recent killing of four coalminers in the Khost area of the Harnai district in Balochistan and asked the government to announce Shaheed Package for the affected families and ensure the treatment to the injured workers along with proper rehabilitation.

In a statement, he expressed sorrow and anguish at the gruesome killings of the innocent Pakhtuns coalminers and the mysterious silence and inaction of both the federal and provincial governments along with the law enforcement agencies.

The senator lamented that killings of the Pakhtuns had been going on for a long time on various pretexts but the state continued to act as a silent spectator.

The legislator questioned the silence of the mainstream media, anchors, civil society activists, so-called democrats and the nationalists over the plight of the Pakhtuns coalminers in Balochistan.

He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the killings of coalminers, with a view to stopping these killings. Moreover, he demanded that arms licenses should be issued to the coalminers for their protection.

The senator condemned the systematic cycle of violence being unleashed in Quaid e Azam University by the outside criminal elements to harm the campus academic atmosphere for vested interest.

He demanded the deployment of Rangers at the campus to permanently put an end to violence perpetrated by some hostile elements for furthering their own nefarious designs.

The senator urged the leadership of both Pakhtun and Baloch student federations to desist from confrontation and show maturity by concentrating on studies.

He called upon the university administration to ensure the rule of law and take stringent action against those a few trouble-makers who wanted to create a disturbance on the campus.