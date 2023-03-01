Martyred soldiers laid to rest

PESHAWAR: The funeral prayers for two martyred soldiers were offered Tuesday at their native towns in the Mardan and Bajaur districts.
The two soldiers — Sepoys Afzal Khan and Imranullah — embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting the terrorists in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan tribal district.
The funeral prayer for Afzal Khan was offered at Badragah in Mardan while for Imranullah it was offered at the Sarai Sar village of the Bajaur tribal district.
Senior serving and retired officials, soldiers, relatives and a number of people of the towns attended the funerals. The martyred soldiers were laid to rest with full military honours.
A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the armed forces, said the Army remained committed to ensuring the defence of motherland against all internal and external threats, adding hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace would be met with the full might.
