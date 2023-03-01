Five more police stations to be set up in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Five more police stations, one of them for women, would be established in the district to make the current policing system better and more effective in the district.

“Though district is peaceful, there is a huge number of litigations in courts, which surpasses even other districts in the province. In view of this, we are going to establish a woman and four other police stations in the district,” District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi told reporters here on Tuesday.

Flanked by the Superintendent of Police Arif Javed, he said women victims and complaints were hesitant and shy to move to men’s police stations to lodge their complaints, this is why the first female facility would soon be made operational here.

“Inspector General of police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has approved the establishment of the police stations here,” Afridi said.

The DPO said that currently around 1200 police personnel were ensuring all sorts of duties and 900 more were in the different states of their training and would soon join the force.