Caretaker CM’s aide vows to facilitate patients

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Health Dr Abid Jameel said the government would spare no effort to provide the best health facilities to patients.

He said this during his visit to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) in Swabi

Dean/CEO Gajju Khan Medical College Prof Dr Shamsur Raham and Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mehboob received the adviser.

The adviser visited various departments of the hospital along with Additional Secretary Health Niaz Mohammad and DHO Swabi Dr Abdul Latif to examine the facilities. The delegation visited the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Dialysis Unit, Out-Patient Department (OPD), and the newly established emergency and burns ICU and reviewed the health facilities being provided to the patients. Dr Abid Jamil expressed satisfaction over the health facilities being offered to the patients in the hospital.

Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mehboob briefing the health adviser said that the OPD of the hospital had increased from 1,000 to 1,600 per day, while emergency cases had increased from 300 to 700 per day.

Dean/CEO GKMC/BKMC-MTI briefed the adviser that the hospital had controlled an 80 percent referral system and now all patients were treated there. The adviser planted a sapling in the hospital as part of the ongoing plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the health adviser assured the management to solve the problems of the hospital and said that there would be no compromise in providing treatment to patients as this was their priority.

He said the performance of all hospitals was being reviewed. He assured the hospital administration of all kinds of support, including purchasing necessary equipment and machinery.