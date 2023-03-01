Banks urged to promote industries in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq has asked the commercial banks to promote economic and industrial activities in merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said that he was talking to Regional Head of the National Bank of Pakistan Fakhar Zaman.

Ishaq said the role of the banking sector was vital in boosting up trade and economic activities as well as industrialization in merged districts.

He called for proactive measures by commercial banks for provision of all facilities to the business community and availability of loans on easy terms and conditions to promote small, medium and large scale businesses and industries in the province.

SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi and General Secretary Sajjad Aziz were also present.

Ishaq said that though the government was taking measures for promotion of economic, trade and industrial activities in merged districts, the commercial banks should

provide facilities to investors under one-window operation.

The SCCI president underlined the need for steps to bring improvement in the attitude of staff of the commercial banks to restore trust of clients and improve the image of the bank as well.

Ishaq said the Senate of Pakistan had passed State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, saying that legislation would rectify unjustified and inequitable credit lending that has been the long-standing demand of the smaller provinces.

He asked the National Bank of Pakistan to focus on corporate and Islamic banking and be proactive to upgrade the bank on modern lines.

He demanded that NBP should provide all facilities to consumers, especially commercial clients at an optimal level.