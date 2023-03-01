PFA fines 48 hospital canteens

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out a province wide inspection of public and private hospitals canteens to ensure provision of healthy and standard food for patients’ attendants, hospital employees and the general public.
PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said in a press statement issued on Tuesday that the authority teams inspected 272 canteens of different teaching hospitals, tehsil headquarters hospitals and healthcare centres across Punjab.
