Waseem set to sign new deal, ‘getting offers from round the world’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer and former three-time WBC flyweight world silver champion Mohammad Waseem is likely to sign a fresh deal as his former promoters Probellum have ceased operations.

The newly-formed Dubai-based firm Disrupt Promotions has taken over Probellum. “Yes, I am no longer with Probellum and will soon sign a deal with someone else,” Waseem told 'The News' on Tuesday.

“I have been extended offers by the world’s leading promotions and I will weigh various options before making a final decision,” he was quick to add. Waseem also confirmed that Disrupt Promotions, which has taken over Probellum by acquiring some of its assets, has also approached him. “Yes, Disrupt Promotions has also approached me and I will weigh the option before taking a decision,” said Waseem, a former WBC No1 fighter.

“I have also received an offer from the US. It’s a big company; let’s see how it goes. I am in the most important phase of my career and I will join the company which offers me more facilities,” he said. “An agent of Sky Sports also approached me,” Waseem disclosed.

“In the various offers which I have received I have been promised that I will be given the world title eliminator or world title fight in May,” he revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Disrupt Promotions stepped into the world boxing just last month. The Dubai-based firm is owned by a group of businessmen from England and South Africa.

Waseem has to his credit three WBC world silver titles so far. He won two in 2016, in the second year of his professional career, by toppling Jether Oliva and Giemel Magramo, both of Philippines, in Seoul in July and November, respectively.

He then went on to beat Rober Barrera of Colombia in Dubai in November 2021 to win his third such title.

However, Waseem said that he will need a letter of release from Probellum before signing a deal with any other company. “I will need a release letter from Probellum and I have requested them to issue me the letter so that I could get further steps and broker a deal with some other promotions,” he said.

Waseem said that he is in top shape and can play a world title fight or world title eliminator in May.

“Yes, I am in a perfect shape. I have been training regularly in Islamabad and it will not be an issue to fight in May.

I have been hungry for a fight as I last played almost a year ago,” said Waseem, also a former Asian Games bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

Following a decade-long impressive amateur career, the Quetta-born boxer entered the professional circuit in 2015 and won the WBC world silver title in only his fourth professional fight which is a rare feat in professional boxing.

Waseem has so far played 14 fights, winning 12 with eight knock-outs, and losing two -- both world title bouts -- against Sunny Edwards and Moruti Mthalane of South Africa.