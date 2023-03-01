Kings captain Imad all praise for Tayyab, Ihsanullah

RAWALPINDI: Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim was all praise for the young guns delighting the crowd with their exceptional performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that the eighth edition has unfolded new talent and fresh hopes for the national cricket.

During his media interaction Tuesday at a local hotel, Imad looked highly impressed with the performance of Tayyab Tahir and Multan Sultans Ihsanullah Khan.

“The duo has exceptional talent. Tayyab impressed with the hitting he unleashed during his very first match of the PSL while Ihsanullah’s bowling was impressive throughout the engagement so far. This is what PSL is all about. I think the league is the front runner when it comes to exposing the real talent. Though Tayyab has been on the scene for quite some time, it was his first exposure in front of a capacity crowd. Playing his first PSL match in front of a huge crowd and managing a match winning innings gives you a big heart. I don’t think he would look behind now. You will see many more such innings from Tayyab in days to come.”

Imad also praised Ihsanullah, saying that he had all the qualities of a true fast bowler.

“How instantly he has created an impression. So far, the highest wicket-taker in the PSL, Ihsanullah has all the potential to become a future asset. I am really excited to see such talent.” He also spoke highly of Saim Ayub, Qasim Akram and other youngsters who unleashed their talent in the league.

“I feel really concerned about some of the youngsters who fall in the emerging category but fail to get a chance to play for their franchise. As skipper of Karachi Kings, I am facing the same problem as whom to play and whom not to.”

Kings skipper praised Imran Tahir and his years of experience. “It is not easy to play anyone ahead of Imran. He is not only a match-winner but carries years of experience and exposure behind him. Playing Tabraiz Shamsi ahead of him is not an easy decision.

However, we look at the team’s interest on that given day and against the team we are playing against. Same is the case when we select anyone in the emerging category. Irfan Niazi and Qasim both fall in the emerging category but we have to pick one from them. Irfan is a good hitter at six and seven positions that is why we prefer him sometimes.”