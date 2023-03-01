Bowlers, batsmen to have equal chances on fresh Pindi pitches

ISLAMABAD: As the Pindi Stadium is all set to host eleven matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VIII as well as women’s exhibition matches, a total of five freshly curated pitches will be on offer to hold the matches as the action starts from today (Wednesday).

The stadium having capacity of 15,000 spectators has already hosted national and international matches since the first One-Day International it had hosted against Sri Lanka in 1991-92. Interestingly the same Sri Lanka team was the first international outfit to play here since the return of international cricket a few years back. The stadium has already produced some exciting cricket with the recently held Test match against England fetching over 500 runs on the opening day. Pindi Stadium will host the most number of fixtures (eleven) during the VIII edition.

“Every effort has been made to prepare five pitches having all the ingredients. Bowlers, batsmen will have equal chances as the pitches will have the tendency to help stroke play. You must appreciate the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) efforts that have prepared some fabulous tracks for the PSL’s eighth edition. Multan, Karachi and Lahore pitches were also exceptional. We would not disappoint you since we have made all-out efforts to prepare good pitches where fans go on to enjoy cricketers in action,” Sarfraz Ahmed, head curator of the stadium, said.

The crowd from twin cities has shown unprecedented support for national and international cricket in the recent past.

Though the PCB hosted some of the PSL matches here during 2019-20, this time around special interest for the event is there among the cricket crazy fraternity. Every cricket enthusiast in this part of the country is desperately looking forward to the opportunity to be at the Pindi Stadium to watch the action.

Though the action begins at the Pindi Stadium from March 1 with the match between Zalmi and Karachi Kings, March 7 will be a special occasion as the stadium will host the double header. On March 8 and March 10 and 11, women’s league exhibition matches are also on the cards besides a PSL match each day.

“We are anxiously waiting for start of the PSL matches here. The interesting thing is that besides Islamabad United, the city also is virtual host for Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar is just two hours drive away from Pindi. It is rather easier to watch matches and then return back to Peshawar the same day. Unluckily, the Stadium has got just 15 thousand capacity which is far less than the growing interest and actual requirement,” Salim Arbab, an ardent lover of the game who has already bought tickets for some key matches involving Zalmi, said.

Besides support for Islamabad United, Zalmi team will also get the maximum support from the Pindi crowd. A full to capacity crowd is expected to throng the stadium throughout the 10 days of action.