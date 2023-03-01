Pakistan seeks stronger ties with US: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Member of California State Assembly, Chris R. Holden, along with a delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman at Governor House, Lahore, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the agreement to declare Punjab and the US state of California as a sister state and further cooperation in various fields were discussed. On this occasion, former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, former provincial minister, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, caretaker provincial Health Minister, Dr Javed Akram, chairman of the Red Crescent Society Dr Saeed Elahi, American Counsel General William K. Makaneole and representatives from academia, industry and political circles were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rahman said that Pakistan always prioritises sustainability and strengthening of bilateral relations with the United States US). Governor Punjab said that the US cooperation with Pakistan in various fields is commendable, especially in the field of education and health, with the US cooperation, Pakistan is improving in these fields, he added.

He said that a sister state agreement was signed lately between the state of California and the province of Punjab, after which a delegation from the province of Punjab went to California and the agreement was signed in this regard. Governor Punjab said that by using the experience and expertise of California, we can bring more improvement in industries, agriculture, information technology, education, tourism and other sectors.

He further said that with this agreement, the people-to-people contact between the Punjab province and the US state of California will be stronger and more stable. He said that both California and Punjab can benefit from each other’s experience in various fields. He said that there are vast investment opportunities in the agriculture and textile sector in Punjab.

Chris R. Holden, the head of the delegation, said that the agreement between the province of Punjab and California is a beginning. He said that the state of California will provide all possible cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields. The delegation included Chris R. Holden, member California State Assembly, Melanie Caldwell, wife Chris R. Holden, Dr Asif Mahmood, Wendy Carrilo, Anna Goddard (Ms Anna Goddard), Willie Armstrong, Eloise Gomez Reyes, Farooq Arshad, Christopher Reyes, Michael Meeks, Mike A Gipson, Adriel Yang and others.