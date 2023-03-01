Sindh spends Rs273bn non-developmental budget during seven months of FY23

KARACHI: The Sindh government has released non-developmental budget of around Rs380 billion to different departments during first seven months of the current financial year. Of which, Rs273 billion have been spent.

The total budget of the Sindh government for the fiscal year 2022-23 was estimated at Rs1,714 billion, including Rs460 billion for development expenditures and Rs515.34 billion for non-development expenditures.

According to the official documents (copies of which are available to The News), Sindh government sanctioned Rs6.84 billion for the salaries of employees. Of them, Rs4.21 billion were released and Rs3.34 billion were spent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

Besides, Rs104.27 billion out of Rs148.34 billion allocated for stationery and publicity were released while Rs65.75 were spent. Moreover, the Sindh government released an Rs52.8 billion special grant to the local government institutions. Of which Rs45.74 billion were spent.

Moreover, Rs138.58 billion were released on account of university grants and food subsidies, Rs109.8 billion were spent. Rs13.79 billion were released to the Sindh Education Foundation, of which Rs11.44 billion were spent.

During the period, the Sindh government also released Rs17.40 billion for interest payments, loans, and GP funds as well as Rs23.83 billion for expenditure on the acquisition of physical assets, vehicles, roads and weapons, and machinery of the health.