KP governor calls on president

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday and discussed issues related to holding elections for provincial assembly.

During the meeting, the President and KP governor discussed matters related to elections in the province and country’s political situation. The meeting came as the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan was hearing a suo motu notice – taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on the delay in announcement of date for holding elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.