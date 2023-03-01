Storming of judicial complex tantamount to contempt of court: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday requested from the court to take notice of storming of the judicial complex by the workers and leaders of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s during PTI chief Imran Khan’s appearance before the Islamabad High Court.

Taking her Twitter handle, the climate change minister lashed out at Imran Khan, saying he is appearing before the court in form of rally to avoid arrest. She said that the demonstration and vandalism in the judicial complex by PTI is condemnable and tantamount to contempt of court.

“The courts should not wait for a proven thief to appear before the court,” said Sherry, adding that Imran Khan was being given special treatment. She added that the court was creating a perception of an ordinary criminal and a special criminal, which invoked questions on entire judicial system.