No possibility of Pakistan’s default: Raja

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said there is no possibility of Pakistan’s default and the current economic crisis would be overcome soon to make Pakistan a strong economy.

Addressing the ICCI Business Role Models Awards ceremony at the Chamber House, he said he talked to the finance minister about the LCs issue which would be resolved soon to facilitate the business community in import of essential manufacturing items. He said the business community was playing a key role in the economy and the government should consult them while making business and economic policies.