Indus River water shortage depleting Palla population, PA told

Karachi: The Provincial Assembly of Sindh was informed on Tuesday that the shortage of freshwater in the Indus River downstream Kotri had been the cause of the depleting number of the Palla fish of the province that is considered a world-famous delicacy.

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi disclosed this while responding to the verbal and written queries of lawmakers during the question hour of the PA session. The minister told the House that the breeding of Palla in the Indus River in the province had become difficult due to the unavailability of freshwater.

He told the PA that Palla reached freshwater from the sea. He said Palla was a very sumptuous freshwater fish. He informed the lawmakers that Palla was also imported from Iran but it was not so tasty as compared to ours. He said Sindh’s Palla breed was famous all over the world.

Pitafi said the federal government was contacted whenever there was a water shortage in the Indus River. He said that the availability of freshwater downstream Kotri was not just essential for Palla breeding but it was also necessary for the growth of the mangrove forests near the coastline.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the House that the provincial government had been doing its best to get the province’s due water share from the Indus River system of the country in accordance with the Water Accord of 1991.

He said that 10 million acre feet of water should be available downstream Kotri every year for protecting the river ecosystem. He also said that 5,000 cusecs of water should be released downstream Kotri every day for encouraging the breeding of Palla. The fisheries minister told the PA that there were over 1,250 fish farms in the province. He said the provincial government did not provide any land especially for establishing fish farms, as the only training was given to prospective farmers.

He said the Sindh government with the support of the World Bank would soon launch a scheme for the promotion of fish farming in the province.He also told the House that closed-circuit television cameras, firefighting systems and checkpoints need to be established at the fish harbours in the province for improving fish exports from Pakistan. He said the Sindh government also encouraged ostrich farming in the province.

Meanwhile, the House was informed that the provincial government had been working on a piece of legislation to impose a ban on lavish expenditures during wedding events in the province.

This was disclosed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla while giving an opinion on a private resolution moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator Shahzad Qureshi. The resolution demanded that the provincial government pass laws against unnecessary expenditures during wedding ceremonies and dowry. Chawla said the provincial government had been working on this issue. He said the concerned legislators should attend the meeting of the relevant standing committee of the House that was considering the proposed piece of legislation to put forward their suggestions. He said that adopting a resolution on this social issue would be of no use at the moment when a draft law was being prepared to tackle the same problem in society.