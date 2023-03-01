JI demands schedule for polls in remaining 11 UCs

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has reiterated his demand for holding the local government elections in the remaining 11 union councils to complete the electoral process in the city.

He made the demand on Tuesday at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI Karachi headquarters. He said there was consensus among Karachiites, and experts endorsed the view that an empowered local government setup was the only solution to the miseries of the city and its citizens.

Rehman said the feudal mindset prevailing in the ruling class had kept the Karachiites deprived of the local bodies system for over two years and was trying its best to keep the local bodies out of power even after the elections. He added that the delaying tactics by the Pakistan People Party (PPP) were evident.

Referring to remarks passed by some Election Commission of Pakistan members during hearings over the post-poll rigging, he said that the commission had already realised that the PPP government in Sindh had pressurised the public sector employees to doctor the results.

However, he urged the ECP to expedite the hearings of the cases pending before it, particularly the open and shut cases where forms 11 and 12 were already available with the petitioner parties.

He also demanded of the ECP to announce the schedule for the elections in the remaining 11 UCs, where polling was not held due to the demise of the candidates.

Karachi was a mega city and was home to more than 30 million individuals, he said, adding that the city had been neglected and its resources plundered for a long time. As a result, he maintained, the problems had become ultra- complicated and the need to be addressed on a war footing, which was practically impossible without an empowered local government setup.

The JI leader said that deliberately or otherwise, the ECP was facilitating the feudal mindset in the ruling elite by delaying the completion of the electoral process in the city.