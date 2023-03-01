Minister Essrani says proposed security force to comprise 1,800 men and 400 women

Karachi: The Sindh government will soon commence a recruitment drive to raise a 2200-strong force for securing the worship places of religious minorities in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essrani while speaking at a conference on inter-faith harmony at a hotel on Tuesday.

Essrani told the attendants of the conference that the proposed security force would comprise 1,800 men and 400 women. He said the project of installing closed-circuit television cameras at the worship places of religious minorities in the province had commenced and it would soon be completed. He also said that in the past year and a half the provincial government had provided financial assistance to 32,480 deserving members of the minorities on their festive occasions like Holi, Diwali and Christmas. He told the attendants that some 380 development schemes had been launched in the province in the past year and a half to upgrade the worship places and other sacred sites of the minorities, and up to 80 per cent of the work on these projects would be completed by June 30.

He said the Sindh Minorities Affairs Department was the most active agency in the country, constantly working to ensure the welfare of the people belonging to different minority religions. Essrani told the attendants that the provincial assembly had also passed a separate law for solemnising Hindu marriages in Sindh. He said that two provincial ministers and four special assistants to Sindh’s chief minister belonged to minorities. He disclosed that two MPAs and one MNA of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from the minorities had secured victory in the last elections on general seats. He also said that two senators of the PPP from the minorities belonged to the underprivileged class.

He maintained that members of religious minorities were fully secure in Pakistan, as they lived their lives with complete independence. He pointed out that India had been engaged in baseless propaganda that the minorities in Pakistan faced persecution.

He said that the minorities in Pakistan had excelled in the fields of health, education and industries as well as other walks of life. Essrani said that the Muslim majority population in the country stood fully committed to resolving the issues of their fellow citizens from the minorities.