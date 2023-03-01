Alvi calls for generous donations to save people from inflation

Karachi: Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has urged philanthropists and businesspersons to generously donate to help out the people belonging to the deprived communities whose survival has become very difficult due to record inflation and the recent devastating floods in the country.

Dr Alvi made these remarks as he met a delegation of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), led by its President Naeem Qureshi, at the Governor House, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Alvi appreciated the drive of the NFEH for the past many years to provide a common platform to leading philanthropists, donors, non-governmental organisations and charities to work collectively for noble social causes in the country.

He said that such noble charitable efforts had gained much significance in the backdrop of unprecedented hikes in the prices of essential products and last year’s catastrophic floods in the country.

He added that charities and business entities, as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), should make sure that people from the underprivileged areas get access to quality education and health facilities in addition to the fulfilment of their basic needs.He also appreciated the continuous campaign of the NFEH to engage in massive tree planting in the major urban centres and conduct awareness campaigns to conserve energy.

He recalled that while he was a National Assembly member, he had conducted a campaign to plant 200,000 trees in his constituency and distributed among school students 100,000 pencils containing seeds to motivate children to practically take part in the tree planting campaigns.

Alvi said tree planting drives in the urban areas would go a long way in empowering the country to tackle the adverse impacts of the phenomenon of climate change. He urged the state and government institutions to fully participate in the energy conservation drive by curtailing electricity consumption in offices.

He said that the use of solar energy would also go a long way to improve the environment and reduce the consumption of fossil fuels for electricity production in the country. He added that for the same cause, the project of solarisation had been carried out at the President House.

The National Forum for Environment and Health president, while briefing Alvi about the annual activities of his NGO, said that the 15th International CSR Summit was held on February 21 in Islamabad, where over 70 companies were recognised for their community uplift activities over the past year.

He said that the annual CSR Summit had been held for the past 15 years to appreciate the show of excellence by concerned philanthropists and the corporate sector in doing noble charitable and philanthropic work in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Ruqiya Naeem, Engineer Nadeem Ashraf and Mustafa Tahir of the National Forum for Environment and Health, Imran Taj of the Fire Protection Association of Pakistan and Muhammad Ghazal of the Saylani International Welfare Trust.