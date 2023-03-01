Govt adopts ‘practical’ approach for spring season to enhance tree cover

Islamabad: The federal government has considerably reduced the tree plantation target for the spring season as part of its efforts to promote natural growth of plants by increasing flow of underground and surface water in the country.



According to the details, the tree plantation target for spring season last year was 540 million but now the government has reduced it to 240 million keeping in view the low survival rate in last few years. It is pertinent to mention here that the spring season is the second major season after monsoon when the soil gets ready after receiving good winter rains to let the seedling grow fast and hold their grip on soil strongly.

A report compiled by the climate change ministry pointed out that the saplings in the past were also planted in those areas that were facing shortage of water due to which all of them failed to grow. The trees cannot be planted in isolation as they need to have a canopy and understory where medicinal and herbal plants may flourish. If saplings are planted in areas already facing shortage of water then it can only increase expenditures and yield no results.

An official has said that one sapling needs a one-off provision of Rs15 worth of water, so instead of spending huge money on planting billions of rupees it can be diverted for clearing the river banks and ensuring the flow of water from rivers that can ultimately lead to natural growth of trees without spending any money. “It is not advisable to plant saplings everywhere without giving any serious thought towards their survival rate. We have adopted a practical approach that is likely to help achieve our targets for increasing green cover in the country,” he said.