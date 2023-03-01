‘Tobacco industry misuses CSR to trap youth’

Islamabad: There are more than 2.2 million people, especially the youth in Pakistan are addict to smoking and are suffering from the deadly effects of tobacco. Our youths are also getting addicted to drugs, one of the main reasons being the misuse of CSR. Through this, the industry indirectly attracts children by advertising its products. The tobacco industry has brought new and more destructive products into the market. We must do everything possible to protect our youth from these tobacco industry tactics.

This was said by the speakers while addressing a conference organised by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on tobacco industry’s advance tactics for deceiving youth and policy makers, at a hotel here. The chief guest of the event was Member Legislative Assembly Zahra Wadood Fatemi. Among the guests were PANAH President Major General (r) Masood ur Rahman Kiaani, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids Country Head, Malik Imran Ahmed, Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Dr. Anjum Jalal, National Commission on the Rights of Child Chairperson Afshan Tahseen Bajwa, representative of PIDE, Colonel Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Mirza, President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt, Health Economist Ijaz Akbar and a large number of civil society, youth and journalists participated.

Zahra Fatemi said that we have to protect our children and youth from the ravages of tobacco. Sanaullah Ghumman and Executive Vice President Qayyum Sahib thanked the participants and said that we are grateful to you for always raising the voice of PANAH.