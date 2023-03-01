Protest against inflation

Rawalpindi: The business community and common citizens staged a sit-in against ever-increasing inflation. The protesters blocked both sides of Rawal Road and raised anti-government slogans here on Tuesday.

A heavy contingent of police was present all around to avoid a law and order situation on the occasion. The protesters carried banners and placards in their hands raising anti-government slogans. They said that the sitting government was killing the poor public through its wrong policies.

The protesters threatened to march towards D-Chowk if trader leaders were stopped from participating in the sit-in. Addressing the protesters Rawalpindi Furniture Association (RFA) President Taj Abbasi said the taxation system has brought deaths not only for the business community but for the common public as well.

He said that the sitting government has flopped to control this situation. The sitting government is not able to provide any kind of relief for the public, he bemoaned. Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Rawalpindi) President Shahid Ghafoor Piracha said that the public has no option except to come out of their homes. The public is facing a famine-like situation because all eatable items like ghee/cooking oil, flour, vegetables, chicken, etc., are far away from the common man due to skyrocketing prices, he said.

Other speakers in their addresses said that people from all walks of life are equally fed up with the economic policies of the ruling elite resulting in huge inflation, poverty, and unemployment. They said with the strike people have successfully given the message to the rulers that the time has come when economic oppression will not be tolerated anymore. They also said shutter down is the first step of the protest movement against the economic slavery of the nation, and the future course of action will be decided very soon to gear up the protest movement. They said they will continue to express people’s sentiments, stand by them, and will not let them alone in difficulties.