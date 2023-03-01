18 societies warned against illegal dumping

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued warning to 18 private housing societies for illegal dumping of waste in the provincial capital. The drive was launched on the instructions of Babar Sahib Din, LWMC CEO here Tuesday, who directed his team to ensure zero-tolerance against illegal dumping of garbage on the roads.

LWMC CEO ordered strict action against illegal dumping and in this regard, LWMC enforcement team conducted special operation against private societies which were involved in illegal dumping of waste.

Challans have been issued to societies against waste burning and illegal dumping, whereas, final warning was given to 18 housing societies. LWMC CEO directed the officials concerned to register FIR and refer to police for future violation.

He stated that enforcement teams were active in the field round-the-clock and during the last month, enforcement teams had completed inspections of more than 12,000 places, issued 2,119 challans for littering and illegal waste dumping on the roads and fine of Rs4.24 million was also imposed for violation of Local Government Act. He said more than 2,835 warning notices were also issued for minor violations.