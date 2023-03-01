Journalist grieved

LAHORE: The mother of Munawar Hasan Ch, senior reporter of The News Lahore, passed away here Tuesday morning. Her funeral prayers were offered after Asr in Muhafiz Town, Canal Road and she was laid to rest in a local graveyard. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayers and prayed for the departed soul. Quran Khawani for the departed soul will be held at 29-D Muhafiz Town, Canal Road at 10am on Wednesday (today). For condolences: 03334251365