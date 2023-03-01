‘Shops early closure to affect GDP’

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) North Chairman Hamid Zaman has urged upon the government to take stakeholders into confidence before notifying new timing for retail business. He expressed concern that issuance of any such notification without consultation between stakeholders and the government, retail sales in the country would plummet and ultimately reduce demand for locally produced textile and other products.

He was addressing a press conference here Tuesday. Chairman APTMA said thousands of branded retail outlets operate in major markets and shopping malls of the country. Outlets owned by members of APTMA, Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and Retail Business Council are fully tax-compliant "Tier-1 retailers". According to him, early closure of shops will have a serious negative impact on GDP, employment and tax collection and lead to closure of factories. Chairman CPA Tariq Rana said early closure could result in job losses for 3-4 million people, or 35 percent of the workforce. The retail sector provides value-added employment and absorbs 14 percent of the national workforce, with 10 million people employed in two shifts.